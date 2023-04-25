The “horrible fall down the stairs” finished the Rai 1 program. She stayed at home, she didn’t go to the hospital despite some microfractures

Editorial board – Rome

VAT Zanicchi she fell down the stairs and is now immobile in bed. The 83-year-old singer posted a video, on Tuesday 25 April, while she is lying on the bed at home, to tell all her fans about the bad mishap she suffered a few days ago, last Sunday. Immediately after finishing the live de The Masked Singer she left Rome, returned home and fell down the stairs.

vat zanicchi fell down the stairs — “A bit of an unusual image…I don’t want to scare you,” she says in the Instagram video VAT Zanicchi before starting to tell the dynamics of the accident. The singer was on the jury at The Masked Singer, whose fourth edition ended on Saturday 22 April on Rai 1 with the victory of Samuel Peron. After the program Iva Zanicchi told how he had decided to go home, leaving Rome. Not even the time to arrive that “I fell down the stairs, a horrible fall that another would have killed himself” as he said in the video on Instagram. See also Cristiano Ronaldo exploded: the pearls he released in his presentation, video

“I didn’t go to the hospital” — “They wanted to take me to the hospital but I preferred to stay at home. They put me immobile in bed for three, four days. They did x-rays, there’s nothing serious, maybe some microfractures. If I can stay home, fine otherwise I’ll go to the hospital for a few days. I’ll keep you informed… for those who love me” he joked VAT Zanicchi that after the pain and fear of the first days, he wanted to share the misadventure with his followers. Immovable in her bed, the singer hasn’t lost her good humor and to those who hate her she says: “Don’t enjoy it eh!”. Then, mentioning Jovanotti’s song, she recalled “thinking positive and not losing your good mood. I love you and I give you a hug”.

the affection of fans and colleagues — She was immediately overwhelmed by the affection of fans and other VIP friends. Simon Ventura commented “Vat what are you up to me? Get well soon, your Stella” with reference to the de mask The Masked Singer that he has been wearing in the past weeks. “Come on, you’re a rock” the message of Paola Barale, Monica Setta recalls how she waited for her in her program Generation Z “but I know you’ll be there soon.” Messages also from Alberto Matano, Paola Perego, Giacomo Urtis and others. See also F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen expresses the tranquility of the strong