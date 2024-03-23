Iv: Cesaro, 'legal mandate given to act on Calenda declarations'

“I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against Senator Carlo Calenda for the serious and highly defamatory statements made to press agencies regarding the dismissal of the councilor for Municipality 1 of the Municipality of Naples, Barbara Preziosi”. This was announced by the national head of Local Authorities of Italia viva Armando Cesaro.

“As is known – explains Cesaro -, Barbara Preziosi was nominated for Italia Viva, but just a few months ago she left the party to join other political forces. In compliance with the rules of democratic representation of all political forces – adds Cesaro -, anyone would have expected her to resign which, however, did not happen”.

“After four municipal councilors registered a document in which the request for revocation of councilor Preziosi to the president of the Municipality was formalized – he continues -, I considered it appropriate, in my capacity as national manager of Local Authorities of his former party, also in your political interest, suggest that you resign. On a political level – adds Cesaro – I understand Senator Calenda's nervousness but I would add that it is precisely the disordered reactions to which he increasingly indulges that explain the collapse of consensus. I challenge him – he concludes – to renounce parliamentary immunity”.