Dossieraggi, the case reaches the government and the opposition asks the prime minister to take sides

The case concerning the dossiersfollowing the suppositions of the Minister of Defense Guido Little cross on an alleged involvement of the Services and the position taken by the Undersecretary to the Presidency Alfredo Mantua which has excluded this possibility, risks creating problems for the government. “Melons – Enrico, the leader of Italia Viva in the Senate, tells La Stampa Villages – he can’t pretend nothing is happening, he must say if he is with Crosetto or with Mantovano. We are facing a clash between the Minister of Defense and the Delegated Authority for Security never recorded in the history of the Republic – he explains – at least not with this intensity. They think and say different things, there are objective elements to prove it”.

“The minister – he continues – he pointed the finger at Aisecomplaining about “a lack of information to the Ministry of Defense, which could have also created problems for national security”. “And he didn’t say it at the bar, but talking to a prosecutorThe undersecretary defended Aise and excluding involvement of the services in the Perugia affair, then – Borghi continues to La Stampa – he promoted General Caravelli, head of Aise, to prefect. So which of the two lost the confidence of President Meloni? From how she reacted, the suspect would appear to be the head of the Defense. Who went so far as to say that if the Prime Minister no longer trusts him, it is ready to step aside. A problem not to be underestimated these days.” A Melons And Little cross “we are just asking for clarity on what is happening, it is important that they report to the competent authorities. Crosetto has already said that he will come to the Copasir hearing, but that is not enough.”He must also come and report to Parliament“.