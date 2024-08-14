AND the so-called ius scholae the lowest common denominator that unites the various legislative proposals presented in Parliamentall by members of the center-left, to review the citizenship law, along the lines of the text that reached the Chamber of Deputies at the end of the previous legislature and then foundered also due to the early dissolution of Parliament. Meanwhile, the debate on the issue is reopening, with the clash between Forza Italia and the League on Ius soli and citizenship.

Starting from bill signed by the Democratic Party senator and former group leader Simona Malpezziwhich provides for the granting of Italian citizenship to a foreign minor who was born in Italy or entered Italy before reaching the age of twelve, who resides legally in our country and who has regularly attended for at least five years in the national territory one or more school cycles or courses of professional education and training suitable for obtaining a professional qualification. Contents that can also be found in the proposal filed by the group leader of the Green and Left Alliance in the Chamber, Luana Zanella, and in that of the M5S deputy Vittoria Baldino.

Instead, they go further, also providing for the so-called ius soli, the proposals from the former Speaker of the Chamber, Laura Boldrini, from the Democratic Party deputy Matteo Orfini and from the Democratic senator Francesco Verducci. In the first case, citizenship is recognized to those born in the territory of the Republic to foreign parents of whom at least one has been regularly resident in Italy for at least one year at the time of the child’s birth and to those born in the territory of the Republic to foreign parents of whom at least one was born in Italy.

The proposal Orfini provides for ius soli for children born in our country to foreign parents, of whom at least one has resided legally there without interruption for at least five years or is in possession of a long-term residence permit.

Contents similar to those of the Verducci’s textaccording to which citizenship is acquired by those born in the territory of the Republic to foreign parents, of whom at least one has the right of permanent residence or a long-term residence permit. The decisive requirement for obtaining one of the aforementioned titles, it should be remembered, is residence for at least five years in Italy.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the proposal presented last week to the Chamber by the PD’s Sports Manager, Mauro Berrutoto regulate the membership of foreign minors born in Italy with sports clubs and associations and the cases of granting citizenship.