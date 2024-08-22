“I’m going back to the ius scholae: why do I say we must move forward? Not because I am a dangerous laxist who wants to open the borders to dogs and pigs, but because this is the Italian reality and we must think about what Italians are today“. Thus the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in his speech at the Rimini Meeting.

“We must look at reality for what it is. I insist on education, identity and culture because if you accept being European in substance you are Italian and European not because you have white, yellow, red or green skin but because inside you you have those beliefs, because inside you you live those values, because inside you you have that European soul. If your parents were born in Kiev, La Paz or Dakar it is the exact same thing”, added the head of the Farnesina. “I prefer the one who has foreign parents and sings Mameli’s anthem to the Italian who hasn’t sung it for seven generations”Tajani emphasized.

Before addressing the issue, the deputy prime minister in a much applauded passage of his speech had said: “I don’t want to talk about Africans who can then become Italian citizens because then someone gets angry. I was referring to the ius scholae, but there is nothing extraordinary”.