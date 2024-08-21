Ius Scholae, Salvini: “It’s not a priority”

While Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani accelerates on Ius Scholae: “The polls say that Italians are in favor. That said, there is time. First I want to talk about it with the FI groups. And it would be an initiative of our parliamentarians, not of the government”, he said in an interview with Repubblica, the League and Brothers of Italy are holding back. “It is not a priority, it is not on the government agenda. A law that works should not be changed”, he said Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini during the press briefing at the Rimini Meeting.

Ius Scholae, Piantedosi: “Discussions without ideologies”

The Minister Piantedosi opens on the topic. “I believe, however – he said at the Meeting – that this discussion should be free from ideological conditioning. We must start from one fact: our legislation is the one that allows the greatest number of concessions in all of Europe. We are the country in first place for concessions in absolute terms of citizenships. In some cases we reach almost double that of countries like Germany and France. We therefore do not have a framework of total closure”.

Ius Scholae, Speranzon: “We will get into the merits when and if there is a proposed law”

“We do not have a dogmatic or preconceived approach to the citizenship law, but we will go into the merits when and if there is a written bill, to evaluate it in detail”, the deputy group leader of Brothers of Italy in the Senate, Raffaele Speranzon. “I do not reply to Antonio Tajani who (in the interview with Repubblica on the ius scholae) made a reasoning that is acceptable regarding the changing Italian society. But since it was not foreseen in the government contract and in the proposals made to the voters, a possible citizenship reform cannot be discussed blindly”.

Ius Scholae, Patuanelli: “The proposal can build a majority in Parliament”

Stefano Patuanellileader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate, contacted by our newspaper said: “The Ius Scholae is the proposal around which a majority in Parliament can be built and has always been considered by the M5S to be the most sensible solution to guarantee citizenship rights to second generations of immigrants. It is therefore logical that we should dialogue with all the political forces that have common positions on this delicate and important issue, including Forza Italia”. “Personally, I believe that more should be done, speaking in a way free from ideologies also about Ius Soli. But I am aware that on this proposal it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a majority. It is therefore absolutely right to focus on a serious and concrete proposal for Ius Scholae, as President Conte said a few days ago in his letter to Corriere della Sera”.