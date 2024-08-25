Ius Scholae, Tajani: “Our idea of ​​society”

On the Ius scholae ‘we have only expressed our position, we have never said that it must be discussed today or tomorrow” says Antonio Tajani, underlining that Fi “cannot give up its identity. Also because the ius scholae would be more rigid than the current citizenship law. But this has nothing to do with collusion or agreements, with the left. I have always shown which side I am on”. Thus the leader of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, speaking in Verona. “A modern centre-right – he concluded – must gather consensus, you always win in the centre, if we abandon the centre, the centre-right is destined to lose”.

And on Lep: “No one has ever said that we want an abrogative referendum, but we will monitor the application of differentiated autonomy. Which certainly does not mean that we do not want it. We at Forza Italia have said that first we make the Lep, the Essential Levels of Performance, in all the regions, then we make autonomy”. This is what Antonio Tajani says in an interview with L’Arena. “Then – adds the secretary of FI – on matters such as international trade we must monitor, so as not to damage businesses. We voted for it in the Council of Ministers and in Parliament the law on autonomy. We are always consistent, with the right to express our ideas”.

Ius Scholae, FI-Lega tension. Salvini: “There are other priorities”

After days of back and forth between the League and Forza Italia, the secretary of the Carroccio Matthew Salvini “closes” the case citizenshipdeclaring that “arguing is useless”. The government’s priorities and hot issues, according to Salvinithere are others, such as salaries and pensions.

“Our goal is not the ius soli but to increase salaries, cancel the Fornero law and give the opportunity to retire to those who have worked for 41 years. Arguing about ius soli or citizenship is of no use to anyoneeven more so if you receive the compliments of Bonaccini and Repubblica”, said Salvini during a party initiative in Pinzolo, confiding that he had exchanged some messages with President Meloni.

“The it’s a complicated momentour goal is salaries and pensions”, he added, “let’s move forward with our ideas, not those of others. For me, any controversy is over and the government will continue until 2027, no one will be able to divide the center-rightit would be criminal to let the centre-left win”.