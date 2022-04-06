Ius scholae law by the summer, Italian citizenship to foreigners before the current age of 18. It’s right? Rate it

Ius scholae law by summer. A real cultural and social revolution for Italy and, politically, another “bomb” that threatens to detonate the Center-right close to the administrative elections and in view of the 2023 Policies. The new law, barring unlikely twists, will pass to the first commission (Constitutional Affairs) in the Chamber within the next week and by the end of April there will be the go-ahead for the Chamber of Deputies. Presumably, then, that theok Senate final arrive before the summer break.

The new law under consideration of the Room will give, after the completion of eight years of study in Italian schools, Italian citizenship to minors of foreign origin, whether they were born in Italy or arrived before the age of twelve. For many the ius scholae is a ius soli (sunk in 2015 in the Senate after the yes of the House) mitigated, not automatically recognizing citizenship.

Today a child is Italian if he has the Italian citizenship one of the two parents. Those born in Italy of foreign parents can apply for citizenship only after having reached the age of eighteen and having resided in Italy legally and without interruption. There are currently 850 thousand children of immigrants, born or raised in Italy, without citizenship.

651 amendments were presented to the committee by Lega and Fratelli d’Italia alone: 484 from Matteo Salvini’s party, 167 from Giorgia Meloni’s. They are the two parties that oppose this law. Among the amendments there are some that indicate, among the obligations for having citizenship, that of knowing the local religious holidays, the patrons and popular traditions, including festivals. More than one amendment per region.

Come on Italy, after having obtained some guarantees, he gave his green light to the measure thus splitting not only the center-right but also the so-called center-right of the government. The blue Annagrazia Calabriavice president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber, explains by “excluding any automatism” the meaning of the Forza Italia amendments (accepted), which require regular attendance and successful completion of primary school for foreign minors born in Italy average, that is 8 years of school and not just 5, or of vocational education and training courses.

As regards children under the age of twelve who have arrived in Italy, Come on Italy asks for regular attendance, up to the age of sixteen, and the successful conclusion of one or more school cycles. These clarifications, necessary to reassure even those in the party, like Maurizio Gasparri, believes that reviewing the rules is not “a priority”, that “stricter examinations” should be introduced and announces battle in the Senate. The fact remains, however, that even in Palazzo Madama the majority of Forza Italia exponents share the reform plan.

