If the Ius Scholae passes with the votes of Forza Italia and the opposition, will the Meloni government fall? “I really don’t think so”

“We reiterate it. If it is not an August joke and they are serious, let’s see in Parliament and discuss”. With these words Alexander Alfieriresponsible for reforms and PNRR of the secretariat of the Democratic Party (who will be a guest at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica – seventh edition from 29 to 31 August – and who in this interview provides a taste of what he will say at the event), interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on today’s relaunch by Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, on the topic of citizenship and the Ius Scholae. “But we want to see and understand if they are serious. because for example on differentiated autonomy, despite the criticisms of the Forza Italia Governors of the South, when it came to voting on the request for a referendum together with the other centre-left regions they backed out of obedience to the government majority”.

But regional autonomy is in the government program while citizenship for foreigners is not, there is a difference… “We will judge by the facts”, observes Alfieri. “If Forza Italia comes to the Chamber with their own proposal that aims at advancing rightsthe Democratic Party has already submitted some proposed laws to the Chamber and Senate with Senator Malpezzi at the beginning of this legislature and is ready for discussion, as several Democratic Party members have reiterated in recent days”.

If the Ius Scholae passes with the votes of Forza Italia and the opposition, will the Meloni government fall? “I don’t think so. On the contrary, I believe that there could finally be a surge of pride in Parliament, which has now become a covert factory of government decrees. In the parliamentary debate, however, there may be initiatives on transversal topics on which to reason and converge such as the advancement of civil rights with the extension of citizenship to foreigners who are born, grow up and study in Italy”.

Read also/ Arianna Meloni, Lega ironica: “Fratelli d’Italia discovers that boiling water burns!” – Affaritaliani.it