Francesca Pascale on Ius Scholae and Tajani’s “surprise” move

Francesca Pascal praises Antonio Tajani for his fight for rights, in particular for the will to pass the law on Ius Scholae to give the opportunity to the children of immigrants who study to become Italian citizens. “I am happily surprised by Tajani. I knew him as a very diplomatic manand – Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-girlfriend explains to La Stampa – I also argued a lot about it. Now I’m rooting for him: I am proud that he is standing firm on this issue, following Berlusconi’s legacy. For Silvio, his word was sacrosanct: I hope Tajani follow the president’s lead and be consistent in Parliament. Otherwise I would be surprised again, but this time in a negative sense.”

“On President Berlusconi – Pascale continues to La Stampa – we have always been divided into fan basesbut whatever you think about it, it cannot be denied that, as a politician as well as an entrepreneur, he has always been a very far-sighted man. Forza Italia and Alloy there are two completely different parties. Suffice it to say that Forza Italia celebrates April 25th and the League does not. I do not know if Forza Italia’s shift towards ius scholae could have been inspired by Berlusconi’s children, Marina and Piersilviobut I know that Marina and Piersilvio are people who know and they know how to keep up with society. If there is a role for them, you can already feel the positive difference.”