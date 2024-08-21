“Personally, I think that more should be done, speaking in a way that is free from ideologies even about Ius Soli. But I am aware that on this proposal it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a majority”

“The Ius Scholae is the proposal around which a majority in Parliament can be built and has always been considered by the M5S to be the most sensible solution to guarantee citizenship rights to second generations of immigrants. It is therefore logical that we should engage in dialogue with all the political forces that have common positions on this delicate and important issue, including Forza Italia”. Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate (who will be a guest at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica – seventh edition from 29 to 31 August – and who in this interview provides a taste of what he will say at the event), interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on today’s relaunch by Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, on the topic of citizenship and the Ius Scholae.

“Personally I believe that more should be done, speaking in a way that is free from ideologies even about Ius Soli. But I am aware that it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a majority on this proposal. It is therefore absolutely right to focus on a serious and concrete proposal of Ius Scholae, as President Conte said a few days ago in his letter to Corriere della Sera”.