“An invitation to colleagues: let’s stop chasing trends. The Olympics have allowed the left to bring to attention one of their warhorses”

“The statements of Undersecretary Molteni best express the position of the League on the matter”, explains Affaritaliani.it the vice-president of the Senate of the League Gian Marco Centinaio on the topic of Ius Scholae which has led to a clash in the majority between Lega and Forza Italia. “Italian citizenship is already granted after an important process that allows an eighteen-year-old to decide whether to become an Italian citizen or not. It is already a virtuous process and I see no reason to change it. This topic cannot be on the agenda of a centre-right government which already has priorities to resolve to improve this country”, underlines Centinaio.

“I don’t remember this topic being the subject of a government program and, lastly, an invitation to colleagues: let’s stop chasing the “fashion”. The Olympics have allowed the left to bring to attention one of their hobbyhorses. Chasing the left gets us nowhere. Let’s continue to govern well as we have done so far. The convergences between FI and PD on a topic like this do not worry me. We are a solid majority and I see no alternatives”, concludes Centinaio.

THE WORDS OF THE LEGHIST UNDERSECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR NICOLA MOLTENI

“There is no problem in the majority. We just wanted to clarify a concept: why do people vote for the centre-right? Precisely to ensure that the citizenship law, which exists and works very well, is not changed. There is no reason in the world to change it, and as long as we are in government, it certainly won’t happen”. This is what the Undersecretary of the Interior and representative of the League says Nicholas Molteni in an interview with “Il Giornale”.

“I do not judge – he adds – the ideas of others. I only say that as a government majority we should be happy because the data on immigration are positive, we have returned to being protagonists in the Mediterranean, it seems absurd to me that we are divided on the Ius soli. Certainly on this the League will never take a step back: we blocked the Draghi government’s attempt to review the law, imagine if we can allow it with a center-right government”.

Molteni argues that citizenship is “the outcome of an integration process”. “For the left,” he concludes, “citizenship is a concession from the State. Instead, it is not a gift, but an act of will. At every Olympics, the left returns to ask for a change in the law, but then when it was, and for years, in government, it never had the strength or the courage to do so”.