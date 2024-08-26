This is why Ius Schoale is the most conservative, liberal and progressive thing that can be done at the same time. The comment

If there is a bill that can reconcile hopes for growth, national affection of foreigners and dignity of the educational path, it is precisely this one. Ius ScholaeLet’s clarify a starting point: the goal is not integration (nor can it be) because one cannot integrate between different people if the basis is religious. In this dimension integration has nothing to do with it since, for example, the Muslim faith cannot be imbued with Christianity and vice versa; the same is true for Judaism, etc. The process of integration of individuals as such, on the other hand, is an ex post fact (that is, it comes at a later time) provided that there are two concomitant factors to direct it: the political choice and the consequent public policies.



As for the first factor, Ius soli (i.e. the right of citizenship by birth) has already demonstrated its failure in France which has adopted it until 2023 (called double Ius soli). And the latest reform of the government appointed by Macron it was also supported by the right wing of Marine Le Pen (it is not clear how the Salvinian and Melonian areas could not support a proposal from Ius Scholae at this point).

If we think for a moment that the slice of potential “citizens” with the Ius Scholae it would be around 560,000 boys and girls who already study, it means that the real point is political: do we want to give a generation of students a social dignity commensurate with the effort made to assimilate our culture (which is not only ours, let’s remember, but belongs to the world and the history of this planet) without giving up one’s roots and one’s religion (which are, moreover, things distinct and separate from the educational path although not asymmetrical)?

Then there is the second factor, that is, understanding which public policy choices to make to deal with some phenomena that will continue to worsen without the Ius Scholae. First of all, the bureaucratic procedures for entering the world of work (as explained by the Governor of the Bank of Italy Bread at the Rimini Meeting 2024).

There is, therefore, a political choice to be made on the issue of citizenship regardless of the electoral program of those who won the elections in 2022. Because the problem is evident and does not wait for the end of the legislature. Those 560,000 boys and girls must be given an answer and a perspective for feeling Italian even on “paper” because the existing rules are no longer functional. And you can’t have an ideological approach, but a systematic and futuristic one.

Italy is at a political crossroads where, in reality, the Ius Schoale is the most conservative, liberal and progressive thing you can do at the same time: first because it allows the new citizen to have assimilated his social dimension in the round without renouncing the contemporary liveliness of his origins in the respect of others and at the same time becoming more and more attached to the country in which he studies, grows, works and fulfils himself; second because becoming citizens through merit in the field reflects the principle of “freedom in the rule made one’s own”; third because we cannot remain anchored to the normative Middle Ages (even the Romans granted citizenship for military merits for example) with the risk of generating social dissatisfaction and reluctance as happened in France with the banlieue (even if in that case what did not work was the Ius soli which, in reality, is the other side of the same coin of the problem we are talking about).

That 1992 law (n. 91) has a problem: no longer meets current needs. And it is also a constitutional problem. The country, ultimately, either looks to the future or risks increasing internal generational fractures. Ius Scholae it can be a tool for changing course, even a moderate one, as long as the national law is adapted to the needs of the State. Facing reality is a must before reality itself faces politics.

*Lawyer, University Professor, former Vice President of the Justice Commission of the Ministry of Economic Development and Italian delegate to the G20 under 40 Hamburg 2022 (industries and economic development), legal expert responsible for Italy of the World Justice Project (European Commission)