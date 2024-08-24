Ius Scholae, Gasparri: “FI today and tomorrow in the center-right. But Ius soli is madness”

“Today and tomorrow Forza Italia will be in the centre-right”: this is the title of an article published by Libero by Maurizio Gasparrileader of Forza Italia in the Senate. The Forza Italia representative returns to the issue of the ius scholae, proposed by the leader of his party, Antonio Tajani, observing that, “while other newspapers cultivate the illusion, for them, the hope, of a centre-right that is tearing itself apart, Libero defends, rightly, theunit of the center-right, a real dogma for us”. Gasparri continues: “Let’s start from the substance of the proposal, certainly not new, made by the secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. Grant, upon request, Italian citizenship to those of foreign origin who have attended ten years of school in Italy. We are talking about kids who, having started school at 6 years old, would be at least 16 years old at the time of their tenth year of studies”. “With the current rules – continues Gasparri – these kids could ask for citizenship at 18 years old. So no revolution, if anything a procedure that would avoid long waits after coming of age.

In my opinion, when applying for citizenship, a check could be carried out on the mastery of the language and on the knowledge of the fundamental principles of law and constitutional law. This was – the representative of the blue party underlines – what the President Berlusconi when he rightly criticized those who accept the submission of women or minors or other similar follies. Perhaps such a test would do everyone good. And probably some Italians from ten generations would have difficulty passing it. That said, as Italians, who have become such with the laws in force, I prefer people who have collaborated with my family by coming from other continents rather than people like Salis”.

Gasparri then points out: “Obviously Forza Italia is decidedly against the ius soli, or to citizenship granted for the sole reason of birth in our territory. A method that obviously does not guarantee a conscious choice and accompanied by ten years of studies, which guarantee the integration that everyone verbally calls for”. “Having limited the merit of an issue – Gasparri underlines – I do not miss the political issue that is hovering. Net of the hoaxes, I guarantee that such are, of a party controlled by others (our relations with the sons of President Berlusconi are excellent, who have long been very good at leading large companies and not political organizations) or marches towards other shores, the facts are clear. Shattering hateful and ancient ‘conventio ad excludendum’, It was Berlusconi with Forza Italia who created and united the centre-right in Italy, putting around a table promoted by ‘moderate’ liberals, Catholics and reformists, the right in transformation and the autonomists who were no longer secessionists. A historic and irreversible turning point. After that, it’s not that some dictate the agenda and others write.

Whoever has more numbers has bigger roles, an obvious democratic principle. But the polyphony of voices broadens the field. Given that the field is obviously that of the center-right. After all, the others unite and future electoral confrontations will be challenging. A few days ago Carioti described with clear numbers that in 2022 in many single-member constituencies the center-right won the seat with 37/40% because the ‘others’ ran with three candidates. If next time we only have one against us, we will have to look for new voters for the center-right. Then watch out for another mechanism. And I say this hoping that no one will be offended. Fratelli d’Italia has achieved great success, but it must rightly consider the competition on the right from the League”, which “must then consider presences that have brought it consensus, but also contents that seek space. But it is not that those with more identity-based positions dictate the line to everyone through a game of rebounds. Forza Italia seeks spaces among the moderates, to the benefit not only of itself, but of the entire coalition. Otherwise we’re all standing around waiting for the directive of the day.

Obviously – continues Gasparri – that alongside the debate and the different roles of the parties there is the cohesion of the coalition and the government. We have won and we govern. We must not wait for the future”. In short, he concludes, “while the debates continue, hopefully calmly, let us remember our excellent results and our duties. The center-right is the most important legacy that President Berlusconi has entrusted to us. A dynamic and leading Forza Italia can only do good to the coalition. We want it to be broader so that it can win again. But the house is the one we have built together with others and in which many of us have entered precisely because someone had built it”.