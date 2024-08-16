Nevi specifies: “The opposition has another proposal, that is, Ius Soli, which we are against”

“The Ius Scholae is not part of the government agenda and there is no particular push on our part on this topic. However, we have said that we are reiterating a proposal of ours already advanced in the last legislature without imposing it on the government agenda, even if it is not a topic that concerns the majority and therefore there are no majority constraints”. Raffaele Nevi, MP and national spokesperson for Forza Italiainterviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus returns to the theme of the Ius Scholae after the barrage of fire from the League and the attack by the Carroccio on Tajani, who was compared to Schlein.

“The opposition has another proposal, that is, the Ius Soli, which we are against. The Ius Scholae was a proposal of ours from the last legislature on which there was a wide debate and on which Silvio Berlusconi also expressed himself clearly in favour with a very decisive intervention. We want to integrate immigrants as best as possible into our country and our proposal provides for Italian citizenship at the end of the entire compulsory school cycle”, underlines Nevi.

If there was a convergence in Parliament with the opposition on the Ius Scholae and the opposition of the League and Brothers of Italy, would you still vote for it? “It’s our proposal and we’d be remiss if we didn’t vote for it.. We are certainly not the ones to launch it into the political debate, but in October there is a motion of the Democratic Party scheduled and we will discuss it. I repeat, there is no majority constraint on this topic and even within Forza Italia there is freedom of conscience. In the previous legislature someone was also in favor of Ius Soli, we reason without ideological preconceptions”.

Nevi then holds to point out that “Ius Scholae is not the country’s priority today. But other issues such as the drought emergency, the Budget Law for 2025, support for citizens’ purchasing power, the fight against illegal immigration by promoting regular immigration with flows, the reduction of public debt, privatizations, the situation in prisons and the reform of Justice with, in particular, the separation of careers”.

“Citizenship reform is therefore not an absolute necessity, but if a debate opens we will have our say and demand to be respected. We resented the League’s attack because there needs to be mutual respect between government allies and our proposal is absolutely not that of Schlein, it is completely different. But if the left changes its mind and converges on the Ius Scholae we will see”, concludes the national spokesperson of Forza Italia.

Citizenship: Magi (+Eu), let’s work on a common text between opposition and FI

“For Forza Italia spokesperson Raffaele Nevi, there is no majority constraint on the issue of citizenship. I am right and I think that on an issue that concerns the future of the country and the lives of thousands and thousands of young Italians, we must put ideologies aside and work towards a common text that does not, however, include exaggerated and punitive criteria. This is why, when we resume in September, we can and must work towards a common text between the opposition and Forza Italia. We must facilitate Italian citizenship for those who were born and raised in Italy and are, in all respects, Italian”. He states the secretary of +Europa Riccardo Magi. “I remember that even Fratelli d’Italia, with Giorgia Meloni, in the past had said she was in favor of reviewing the rules for citizenship by linking it to the ius scholae. Let’s hope she hasn’t changed her mind at least on this. The numbers can be there if there is the will and political honesty. As +Europa in the meantime we are defining the referendum to modify this anachronistic law on citizenship”, concludes Magi.