Forza Italia, yet another row breaks out: “Ius Scholae? Berlusconi was open and should not be exploited”

Yet another fight erupts between the League and Forza Italia. The Carroccio publishes a video in which Silvio Berlusconi, speaking to Fabio Fazio in a television interview, declared himself against both Ius Soli and Ius Scholae. And immediately Forza Italia rises up.

The blue group leader in the Chamber Paul Barelli to Affaritaliani.it: “No to Ius Soli. On Ius Scholae, even Berlusconi was open, of course integration must be evaluated seriously and the attendance and successful completion of a complete school cycle (for example 5+3 years, elementary and middle school) is extremely indicative. And then there are also immigrants from pro-Western countries, see for example Ukraine or Latin Americans”.

“So Berlusconi’s statements made in a different context of questions should not be exploited“, says Barelli referring to the video circulated by the League. “The fight against illegal immigration and traffickers for Forza Italia is out of the question. We must recognize that there are (also) immigrants who come from Catholic countries such as Central and South America or from countries like Ukraine, certainly not of a culture adverse to the Western one. Therefore, caution and seriousness are needed in evaluating a very delicate issue”, concludes the president of the Forza Italia deputies.

Tajani: “Berlusconi should not be used for political controversy” – “I am not creating controversy. I believe I know Berlusconi’s thinking well and I do not believe that Berlusconi should be used to create political controversy. I have not created and do not intend to create political controversy with anyone. I know what Berlusconi was saying and he was referring to a 5-year course of study. We say that a complete course of study is needed, therefore compulsory schooling until the age of 16 with the achievement of the qualification. This is a line that guarantees much more integration than that provided for by the current law”. This was said by Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani commenting on the recent post published by the League on the Ius Scholae at the press point of the Meeting.