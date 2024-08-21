Ius Scholae/ Risk of government crisis and elections, if the law passes with the votes of Forza Italia and the opposition

But is Forza Italia really ready to vote for the Ius Scholae with the opposition given the openings of the PD and M5S after the relaunch of Antonio Tajani? This is the question that all politicians are asking themselves these days, both those who have remained in Italy, perhaps on the beach or in the mountains in the shade, and those abroad. The ‘bad’ interpretation that is being provided by circles in the Democratic Party and Brothers of Italy is that the move by the Blues should be read in terms of an economic maneuver.

That is, at the moment they open at Ius Scholae even claiming that there is no majority requirement, knowing full well that the Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and the deputy prime minister Matthew Salvini they are categorically against it and that if a law on easier citizenship for foreigners born in Italy were actually approved – with a sensational split in the majority – it would open up a huge problem in the government, with the risk of a crisis and early elections.

And here is the key to understanding. Forza Italia is pulling the strings to obtain the maximum in the Budget Law, especially on the front of aid to businesses (not to VAT numbers, which is the Northern League’s territory), including and not only in the construction sector, given the infamous battle on Super bonus with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. Then there is the big game, the most important one for the Berlusconi family, Rai. Forza Italia will ask in a clear and decisive way not to increase advertising revenue for public television, reducing the Rai license fee (Salvini’s proposal), so as not to penalize the group Mediaset/Fininvest.

And here we are talking – say those in the know – of figures around 800 million euros per year of advertising if not a billion. At this point, having obtained these fundamental victories for Forza Italia (and for the Cavaliere’s family) there will be a backtracking on the Ius Scholae.

While confirming the validity of the proposal, supported in the past also by Berlusconi, but given the strong opposition of Brothers of Italy and the Leaguethe Azzurri will take a step back to maintain the coalition’s unity spirit and to guarantee stability to the country. Will it really end like this? According to the readings of those who have been involved in politics for years and read beyond interviews and agency statements, the answer is yes.