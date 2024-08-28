Ius Scholae, CNA Lombardia: 133,000 businesses run by migrants

Ius Scholae And Ius Soli have returned forcefully to the fore in recent days within the Italian government. Issues that undoubtedly bring attention, also for CNA Lombardythe need to implement a serious and solid citizenship reform that involves not only Italy, but also Lombardy, impacting both the socio-cultural and economic-financial balances. The Region, in fact, according to the Margò-Cribis data of August 2024, processed by CNA Lombardia, is first in the country for businesses run by migrants ahead of Lazio and Emilia Romagna. It has 133,592, representing 20.46% of the national total, which stands at 653,004. In particular, the province of Milan boasts 64,887 foreign-owned companies, representing almost half of all foreign-led companies in the region.

Bozzini (president of CNA Lombardia): It’s time to act seriously

“We are witnessing a resumption of the debate between some political forces on the subject of citizenship reform – explains Giovanni Bozzini, President of CNA Lombardia –. For CNA Lombardia it is time to act seriously, so let’s hope that these are not just late summer jokes. The socio-economic data tell us that migrant work in SMEs, but also immigrant entrepreneurship, are great drivers of integration and offer a contribution to the growth of our region and beyond. Our national confederation had published significant data on this very point that testify to the need for rapid intervention by politics in this direction.” Furthermore, according to the Idos-CNA Report, in the period 2011-2022, businesses managed by migrants in Italy recorded a notable increase of 42.7%, thus representing 10.8% of the national total. The trade (31.8%) and thebuilding (23.9%) collect more than half of the self-entrepreneurial initiatives of migrants, while 82% of business owners immigrants are of non-EU origin: 63 thousand are Moroccans (12.4%), Romanians (10.8%) and Chinese (10.7%). “Our task is to read reality and help channel its processes according to civilized values ​​and a strong propensity for economic growth and work ethic – underlines Stefano Binda, secretary of CNA Lombardia -. And reality, which fortunately is stronger than ideologies, tells us that immigrant labor and foreign businesses are two essential data. This means that a reform of access to citizenship capable of giving certainties to people who study and workto their children, and to our businesses, is in the interest of the country and its balance, both socio-cultural and economic-financial.”