FI challenge action, amendment on ius scholae in Security bill

“Action will present an amendment on the ius scholae to the bill on security (AC 1660-A), which in article 9 already contains a provision amending law 91/92 on citizenship of foreigners, and which The Chamber of Deputies will begin to discuss the matter on September 10th“. This is what Carlo Calenda’s party announces. “It is the normative translation of the proposal put forward, but not yet formalized, by Forza Italia”, they specify. “The deadline for submitting amendments is next September 9th, so there is time and a way to collect, starting obviously from Forza Italia, suggestions for changes and additions and to technically deepen the normative formulation, without prejudice to the content of the proposal, i.e. the recognition of citizenship to foreign minors who have completed a 10-year course of study in the national territory, until compulsory schooling is completed”.

The proposed amendment by Azione on Ius scholae is the following: In article 4 of law 5 February 1992, n. 91, after paragraph 2 the following are inserted: “2-bis. The foreign minor born in Italy who, in accordance with the legislation in force, has regularly attended the national territory for at least ten years primary and secondary school, with the successful conclusion of the first cycle of education and the fulfillment of compulsory schooling, acquires Italian citizenship. Citizenship is acquired following a declaration of intent to this effect expressed, before the interested party reaches the age of majority, by a parent legally resident in Italy or by a person exercising parental responsibility, to the civil status officer of the municipality of residence, to be recorded in the civil status register. Within two years of reaching the age of majority, the interested party may renounce Italian citizenship if in possession of another citizenship. 2-ter. If the declaration of intent referred to in paragraph 2-bis has not been expressed, the interested party in possession of the relevant requirements acquires citizenship if he makes a request to the civil status officer within two years of reaching the age of majority”, the text reads.