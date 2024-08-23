Ius Scholae, citizenship would be granted after a complete cycle of studies (from first grade to third grade). The numbers

Forza Italia insists: “Ius Scholae is needed“. Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani he has been repeating the same concept for days and his position on the issue is in line with the oppositions. A problem for the government, because instead FdI and Lega they don’t want to hear about this rule. But what would happen if the measure wanted by FI and the left became law? In five years – reports Il Corriere della Sera – there would be 560 thousand “new” Italian students. The highest percentage of non-Italian students is in LombardyRecord region with 219.275 boys and girls without citizenship, followed by Emilia-Romagna (109.106) and Veneto (92,471). According to an analysis by Tuttoscuola, the potential beneficiaries of the ius scholae would be approximately 560 thousand, of which over 300 thousand in the first year of application and the remaining ones in the following four years.

Six out of 10 foreign students who currently study in classrooms would obtain Italian citizenship. The effect would be very different on the territory: 5 out of 6 potential new Italian citizens live in the Centre and, above all, in the North. Less than 15% in the South. They correspond – continues Il Corriere – to approximately 7% of the overall school population and 1.2% of those entitled to vote. In fact, there are 869,336 students with non-Italian citizenship who attended state schools this year, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Education published in September in view of the 2023/2024 school year. To these must be added the 1,336 of Aosta Valley and 19,893 of the Trentino-Alto Adige (data from previous year).

Students who could avail themselves of the ius scholae for the first year would therefore be those enrolled in the third year of middle school of state and private schools, plus those enrolled in superior (who would already have completed the first cycle and would benefit “backwards” from the new rule), and finally those enrolled in vocational education and training courses (IeFP) managed by the Regions.