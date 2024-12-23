The principles for the ordinary jurisdictional process or for the institutional or ad hoc private arbitration process, novit Curia and Iura Novit Arbiter, allow the knowledge of the Law to be admitted by the Court that is judging the controversial issue. Thus, the professor and Arbitrator from Cairo, Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Wahab (next CIArb President 2025), at the 39th Annual Arbitration Conference of Freshfields and Queen Mary University London suggests a model to implement the First Procedural Order that he proposes adapt to the needs of the arbitration procedure in progress.

This proposal, which recognizes the importance of finding the balance between international arbitration and national law from a series of key characteristics to make a particular place an appropriate and effective setting in which to carry out international arbitration. There are almost ten years that separate us from the creation of these Principles and they continue to be relevant, current, for an effective, efficient and safe Headquarters for the conduct of International Arbitration.

Its decalogue of principles includes: (1) A clear, effective and modern International Arbitration law that recognizes and respects the parties’ choice of arbitration as a method of dispute resolution; (2) An independent, competent, efficient Judiciary, with experience in international commercial arbitration and respectful of the parties’ choice of arbitration as a method of resolving their disputes; (3) Legal knowledge from a competent and independent legal profession with experience in international arbitration and international dispute resolution, which provides an important choice to parties seeking representation in the courts of the Headquarters or in international arbitration proceedings carried out at Headquarters; (4) An implemented commitment to education; (5) Right of representation; (6) Accessibility and security in terms of easy accessibility to the Headquarters; (7) Functional facilities for the provision of services; (8) Ethics regarding professional and other standards that encompass a diversity of legal and cultural traditions; (9) Enforceability of adherence to international treaties and agreements; and (10) Clear right to the arbitrator’s immunity from civil liability.

This month of November, specifically on November 22, 2024, we celebrated in Athens the birth of the Greek Chapter, within the European Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb). Its birth is supported and Arbitration opportunities created by the advances in Greek arbitration legislation renewed and prepared for new challenges in a complex geoscenario. Summary information is found at:

Greece is clearly committed to increasing its prominence as a Hub of International Maritime Arbitration by entering the sphere of vigorous competition with other international venues. The truth is that the Mediterranean unites us, although today the oceans unite us and all its rivers converge to know how to frame the best prevention. This prominent hope bases its roots on the Greek Arbitration Law: Law No. 5016/2023 of February 2023, territorial law. The country has a dualistic system where National Arbitration continues to be regulated by articles 867-903 of the Greek Code of Civil Procedure with the revision of Law No. 4842/2021.

The president of the Greek Chapter, Stelios Gregoriou, FCIArb Arbitrator and Lawyer, tells us that in Greece, the parties in an international arbitration have the right to agree, from the beginning, on the rules governing the arbitration procedure. If the parties do not reach such an agreement, the arbitrators may choose the procedural rules that they consider most appropriate for the case, under the mandatory rule that the Arbitration Court is obliged to apply, such as those of due process. (due process) which means guaranteeing the procedural rights of the parties under equal conditions.

The new Law adopts a iuris tantum presumption in favor of arbitrability, unless expressly prohibited by the law itself. In it, all types of private law controversies are considered arbitrable, as long as their object can be freely determined by the parties themselves.

Ana Plevri, Arbitrator, Lawyer, Assistant Professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, who also participated as Speaker, clarified at the inaugural event, at the Akadimias headquarters number 60 of the Athens Bar Association, that for the pending insolvency proceedings , affecting one or more of the parties to an ongoing arbitration proceeding, it is explicitly stated that bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings do not affect the validity of the arbitration agreement, except that the law provides otherwise.

Thus, the arbitration procedure must continue, even if one of the parties is bankrupt or insolvent. However, the designated bankruptcy administrator is granted adequate time to inform himself about the pending arbitration dispute related to the insolvent property, thus guaranteeing due process. In the quantum of the arbitration award, it must be accounted for as a credit or debit in the insolvency procedure, adjusting the result to the financial situation of the insolvent estate.

Stelios Gregoriu explained to us in his opening speech that the national legislation of Greece imposes key duties and powers on arbitrators in line with the Arbitration process. We advance at CIArb, facing adverse international scenarios and from the prevention of knowing the best ability to display intellectual leadership, training with professionalism, integrity and ethics.

Thus the launch of the CIArb Chapter in Greece represents the beginning of a mission with the vision of strengthening the practice of arbitration and mediation in Greece.

We must instill confidence in these mechanisms and promote their adoption in all sectors. The path forward presents opportunities with determination and optimism, united in our pursuit of excellence.