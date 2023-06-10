Nahuel González López is the only member of Izquierda Unida who has appeared in the primary process for the candidacy for the Congress of Deputies for Valencia that the Sumar movement has left in the hands of Alberto Garzón’s party. Thus, he will be the one who occupies third place on the list of the movement led by Yolanda Díaz for the province of Valencia.

González, 34 years old and a member of Izquierda Unida since 2011, thus represents the renewal within Izquierda Unida, which is committed to a young man who has been a councilor and deputy mayor for Més Gandia, a coalition between Compromís and Esquerra Unida, in the Valencian town. In this last legislature he has been councilor for Culture and Democratic Memory and has been noted for his work defending the victims of Francoism and for finding those shot by the dictatorship who appeared just a few months ago. The son of Argentine immigrants, González has shown, in statements to EL PAÍS, his satisfaction at joining Sumar’s candidacy. He will be one of the names in starting positions that Izquierda Unida has agreed with the formation of Yolanda Díaz. In addition, he had words of gratitude for Rosa Pérez, coordinator of Esquerra Unida in the Valencian Community, and for the general coordinator of IU, Alberto Garzón, “for the responsibility, as well as the militancy that supports us and serves as an example” .

The scenario with which Sumar’s candidacy works is obtaining three deputies for Valencia, one or two for Alicante and one for Castellón, although this is not counted as guaranteed.

For their part, in Compromís, to which the agreement with Sumar grants the designation of positions one and two, the coalition co-speakers, Àgueda Micó and Alberto Ibáñez, have shown this Saturday their intention to run in the primaries to choose to occupy those Compromís-Sumar positions in Congress for the province of Valencia.

Micó made this announcement at the Consell Nacional de Més, the party with the greatest weight in the coalition, at a meeting called to analyze the primary regulations and the voting calendar. For his part, Alberto Ibáñez (Iniciativa), has made it public through the social network Twitter in a video in which he announces his candidacy for the primaries after “the sale open to hope”, in reference to the agreement with Yolanda Díaz’s candidacy. “I want to apply for the primaries to be part of the team of the Valencian voice in Madrid,” says Ibáñez, who also talks about claiming the freedom to have time, to make a friendly transition in the territory and responsible with future generations, of democratize the economy and protect health as a universal public service.

“Others will make noise, they will talk about partisanship, we are going to provide an alternative for those who do not have the strength to make it to the end of the day or the resources to make it to the end of the month,” he concludes.

Apart from the province of Valencia, the agreement between Compromís and Sumar includes that the number 1 candidacy for Congress for Alicante will be for Sumar, a position for which the name of the deputy and general secretary of the United Podemos parliamentary group sounds, Txema Guijarro, and the number 1 for Castellón will be an independent name chosen by consensus by both parties. In the rest of the lists of the three provinces, the even numbers will go to Compromís and the odd ones to Add. The candidacies for the Senate will be reversed: the number 1 for Valencia will be chosen by Sumar, and the number 1 for Alicante and Castellón, Compromís. In the following positions, the odd numbers will be from Compromís and the even numbers from Add.