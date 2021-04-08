IU warned yesterday of the increase in the price of housing rentals in Lorca due to the scarce supply and the practice of subletting rooms. The mayor Gloria Martín said that the average expense in this type of house could already exceed 30% of the income of the families.

For Martín, Lorca is “a stressed area” and that will be one of the criteria that will allow the regulation of rents in the future Housing Law. He asked the City Council to comply with the Plenary agreements that IU promoted so that the new rule does not catch the municipality “with the duties undone.”