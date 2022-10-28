Izquierda Unida has suspended its deputy in Congress Miguel Ángel Bustamante from militancy after learning that he has been denounced by his still wife for an alleged crime of gender violence and mistreatment in the family. The decision has been made at an extraordinary meeting of the federal collegiate, in which the party has applied article 28 of its statutes, which regulate precautionary measures.

This has been confirmed through social networks by the formation led by Alberto Garzón, in a statement in which they affirm that “given the seriousness of the information that appeared in the press, from Izquierda Unida we have proceeded to immediately suspend deputy Miguel Ángel from militancy Bustamante. We continue to collect information to study future measures«.

Bustamante has defended himself against the complaint filed by his wife – from whom he has been in divorce proceedings since last June – assuring that “I have not hit a punch in my life.”

It also indicates that he has requested the “precautionary suspension of militancy in the PCE and IU to try not to damage my organization.” But neither IU nor Bustamante clarify, for the moment, what will happen to the seat in Congress.

Research



Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have explained that the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Écija “has received this week a statement from the National Police in which a complaint against the deputy is attached by his partner for an alleged crime of ill-treatment and others.

Once the complaint was received, the TSJA abounds, the Court initiated preliminary proceedings and transferred it to the Prosecutor’s Office so that it could report on the competence to investigate the facts, given the status of the accused as a deputy in Congress. In this sense, the Public Ministry issued a report favorable to the inhibition to the Supreme Court, after which the judge issued a new order agreeing to said inhibition.

Bustamante has regretted having learned of the “supposed complaint” by the media and assures that “I have not received notification, giving rise to non-pecuniary damage.” He has stated, finally, that he is “personally, very affected”, while he has trusted that it will be resolved “soon and justice will be done”.