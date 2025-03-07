The nth crash in the Yolanda Díaz parliamentary group. To the crack already opened this week by the pact between the PSOE and the Catalan separatists to delegate the migratory competences to Catalonia, the clash for the increase in defense spending was joined yesterday. … United Left (IU) rejects in a resounding manner in public raising this budget item and its deputy Enrique Santiago trusts and predicts that there will be “wide coincidence” among all organizations and that this will be the position that the parliamentary group adds transfer to Pedro Sánchez. But above all, Santiago is clear that “IU will oppose.”

«It does not come to mind […]. It is ridiculous and little thought, ”denounced the leader of the PCE, which makes it clear that neither Madrid nor Brussels will be the” fools “that the United States arms industry is paid with billions of euros, which, in addition,” threatens “the continent with their tariffs. «Are we going to finance the military power of those who threaten us? Who has had that brilliant idea? ”, The IU parliamentarian has abounded, who also makes it clear that his training will never defend the expenditure on pensions, health or education” for that “as the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, has already proposed.

However, there are voices within the space that would open to negotiate the rise in defense spending as long as it is “efficient” and does not entail “warmongering” ends, they move. For which, they say, they would have to read the small print of the text that the PSOE present. This same reasoning is also exposed also also by Yolanda Díaz and by Sumar Movement figures, such as the parliamentary spokeswoman, Verónica M. Barbero. Both women insist on the same line that “it is not about spending more but of managing better” and that the urgent thing is that Spain and Europe enjoy as soon as possible of their own security project instead of being subject to the United States.

The statements offered by Santiago this Friday in the press room of the Congress of Deputies are very in line with the criticisms of Podemos, which also requires the Pedro Sánchez government for the departure of NATO Spain. “It is an absolute hypocrisy to say that you are going to face Trump when you are actually licking your boots and doing exactly what NATO has asked you and that dangerous fascist,” the purple leader, Ione Belarra, has shaved, Ione Belarra, to the president of the Government after knowing that the socialist has committed to the European Union to our country reaches the goal of reaching 2 percent of GDP for the expense in defense. In 2029.

Something that, at least, agrees with IU. «Europe has to make its own effort in the field of strategic political position, free yourself from ties and servants from other areas of the world. And this had to have been done a long time ago. And Sánchez does not go along that line, ”Enrique Santiago touches clearly.