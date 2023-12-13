The IU- Podemos-Alianza Verde coalition will present around thirty amendments to the regional budgets to correct historical oversights and deficiencies in the regional accounts with the municipality of Lorca. This was said this Wednesday by the regional coordinator of IU, José Luis Álvarez Castellanos, who appeared at City Hall together with the regional deputies María Marín and Víctor Egio and the coalition spokesperson in Lorca, Pedro Sosa.

Marín specified that in educational matters they will demand half a million more euros for the improvement of schools and institutes and for the construction of a new school. In health, they will demand the construction of a new hospital and the actions “always promised” by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, “but never fulfilled”, to expand the health center in the San Diego neighborhood and to build the one in San Cristobal.

Regarding the environment, they will request the provision of a new technological center for the treatment of manure from pig farms and to avoid the depopulation of rural areas, they will propose the creation of a public oil mill and a center for the transformation of aromatic plants.

Sosa pointed out that a “notable” deficiency in the Region's budgets is the non-existent financial provision for the rehabilitation of the historic center, which “continues to be largely forgotten in all local, regional and state budgets” since the 2011 earthquakes.

For Álvarez Castellanos, budgets “mistreat” municipalities, leaving them without sufficient funding to meet their needs. He cited as examples the cuts in the local cooperation plan, which has gone from 60 million in 2008 to 12 million in 2024, and the citizen security plan, which helps defray the cost of the Local Police staff, which has been reduced by seven million euros, since it has gone from 25 million to 18.