IU Madrid opens a new file to the mayor and all her team in Rivas, the largest town hall of the party

United Left in the Community of Madrid is again a polvorín. Although the State General Coordinator, Antonio Maíllo, tried to reconcile his most outstanding leadership by integrating it into the executive after the last assembly, the internal tensions have not ceased. For the second time in less than a year, the regional leader, Álvaro Aguilera, has initiated the procedures to expel the mayor of Rivas Vaciamadrid, Aída Castillejo, as well as to his government team, for allegedly breaching his payment obligations to the organization.

The Madrid address has opened a dozen sanctioning files. The most relevant is the one that affects Castillejo, mayor of the most important city that governs Left United throughout the country and its team in the City Council. Although there is also another against the councilor in Alcorcón, David López, and against members of the federal executive. They are the two local assemblies that have starred in recent years a more direct confrontation with the thesis of Aguilera. After receiving the first file, in April last year, they already denounced that it was a political campaign.

The clash occurs at the gates that the Madrid direction conveys the assembly to renew the leadership, scheduled according to some sources for next June. The mayor of Rivas has profiled in recent months as the political reference of a possible alternative to Aguilera in Madrid, with the support of her federation and that of Alcorcón.

The origin of the complaint is in the alleged breach of the so -called Financial Charter, the commitment on the part of the public positions of IU to provide a part of its salary to the coffers of the organization. In a resolution of the IU General Coordinator of January 15, to which he has had access eldiario.esten people from the Assemblies of Rivas and Alcorcón are accused of going against the statutes by not having paid this letter during the middle of 2023 and 2024.

The Aguilera Directorate estimates that the expected people owe amounts to the organization from 2,000 to 24,000 euros. But those expected, in the allegations that this newspaper has been able to access, deny having stopped fulfilling their obligations and remember that in Madrid an agreement has been operating for years to be the Rivas Assembly itself who manages the payments of their own militants, instead of the Regional Federation. They also provide the documentation that provides payments made in recent years.

In the allegations they have submitted to the Regional Guarantees Committee, the expedited ensure that they are aware of payment and that the Financial Charter of IU Madrid establishes that their contributions “are destined to guarantee the proper functioning and political activity of the local assembly (local, propaganda, political activity, etc.)”. In any case, they add, “it is to the basic assembly to which they have to direct to formalize the relevant agreements” and “not to public office” that have already fulfilled their statutory obligations.

They also remember that the local assembly has already paid “the corresponding to the contributions” and denounce that the Madrid management modified In voce The agenda, during the celebration of the meeting, to approve the opening of these files. “What accredits the political use of persecution and harassment of the public positions of IU Rivas outside any guarantee and proportional procedure,” say the allegations that this newspaper has been able to consult.

The Rivas Assembly itself has reacted internally to the file with an appeal before the Regional Guarantee Commission in which they denounce “arbitrary use of the IU management bodies by the collegiate of IU Madrid” by intervening “the powers of the Base Assembly” and act “apart from the norms and statutes” of the organization.

In that resource, the Collegiate of Rivas cites the Statutes of the Party in Madrid to ensure that if the expected persons do not belong to any management body, the matter will be the competence of the Base Assembly and not of the Regional Directorate, and also complain about the urgency modification of the order of the day at the last meeting of January 15 in which these measures were approved. “This is done without the members of the regional coordinator having access to the documentation prior to the vote of the point as the statutes mark,” the document alleges.

This newspaper has contacted the Directorate of IU Madrid but has not wanted to comment on it. Neither from Alcorcón nor from Rivas have wanted to make statements to this newspaper. The Ripense Assembly simply expresses its “confidence” that the organs of democratic guarantees both regional and federal solve this situation.

Second file in less than a year

IUCM again suffers turbulence after the second file in less than a year that the Directorate opens to the Assemblies of Rivas and Alcorcón. In April 2024, the Regional Coordinator initiated a measure for the same reasons. That file, which opened at the gates of the Federal Assembly that chose Antonio Maíllo, resulted in a mediation with the State Guarantee Committee.

The leaders of these two local assemblies had maintained favorable positions to the postulates of the State Directorate, with whom Aguilera maintains strong discrepanc García Rubio.

“All the positions of the IU Rivas Assembly that are bound by statutes to pay the financial letter to IU Madrid are up to date, and they do so, as always has been made, through its basic assembly which agrees the corresponding transfers with IU Madrid, not individual. In this line, the previous financial letters have been satisfied, being also flatly false that there has been no communication with Finance of IU Madrid, ”the Rivas Assembly then alleged in a statement.

That file resulted in a mediation between the federal and regional addresses that according to the sources consulted resulted in the file of the complaint. “With the objective of giving negotiated solution and that the open files did not prosper, the amparo was requested from the federal management and a mediation was given by the Federal Directorate and Regional Directorate of IU Madrid and therefore the instructors of the previous file was requested to be paralyzed to try to arrive a negotiated solution with the people who have contracted debt with the organization,” details the minutes of the meeting of the Madrid coordinator of the Madrid coordinator of January 15.

That act also accounts for different meetings held between Federal and Madrid in which, IUCM laments, “it has been possible to have detailed information of the public positions of that municipal group or their income.” In the allegations consulted by Eldiario.es those affected respond that “the Base Assembly has fulfilled all the protocols that it has signed with the Directorate of IU Madrid and that this is the one that now, refuses to the same ignoring the mediation proposal presented by the Federal Directorate”. IU Rivas also ensures in his appeal that IU Madrid has not even presented the accounts of the last two years.

Assembly in June

This new file reaches the doors that the IU Coordinator of Madrid launches the assembly process to renew the leadership of the region. According to some sources, that call could even go on the agenda of the meeting scheduled for next week. Aguilera has not advanced at the moment if he aspires or not to revalidate his mandate, but from Rivas and Alcorcón they already prepare a candidacy that can rival him.

And within that candidacy, Castillejo, a person in addition to Maíllo’s confidence in Madrid, is according to the sources consulted one of the political references of that alternative. Rivas and Alcorcón have followed in recent years a strategy opposed to that of Aguilera, reluctant to alliances with other political formations. The leader of IU Madrid, in fact, appeared to the Federal Assembly with the promise of breaking all ties with adding inherited from the direction of Alberto Garzón.