The spokesman for IU-Greens in Lorca, Pedro Sosa, asked the mayor on Wednesday, Diego José Mateos, not to give in to pressure from farmers at the meeting that representatives of the sector will hold at City Hall ten days after the assault on the House. Sosa said he expects from Mateos “a position of authority and respect for the agreements adopted” in 2020 between ranchers and neighbors on the distances of the farms.

The mayor of IU harbored the “hope that the mayor behaves like a true mayor”, and criticized the figure of the mediator, the former cooperative Manuel Soler, chosen by the ranchers to bring positions closer because “the mediation has to be done by the Police and Justice, the laws cannot be ignored, they are sectoral regulations that must be complied with ».

Soler stated in statements to LA VERDAD that he will ask for time at Wednesday’s meeting to negotiate with the sectoral organizations involved to relax the rules so that the processing of urban planning licenses for nine farms, which was paralyzed by the suspension of municipal licenses in July 2020. Sosa claimed, however, that the plenary session to approve the new regulations should be held “as soon as possible.”