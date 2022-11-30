Sosa and Mateos shake hands after signing the pact in June. / JAIME INSA / AGM

INMA RUIZ Wednesday, November 30, 2022



The IU spokesman, Pedro Sosa, yesterday showed his “dissatisfaction” with the PSOE for the poor compliance with the pact signed in June with the mayor, Diego José Mateos, which made it possible to approve the first municipal budgets of the legislature and a modification additional budget for a global amount of 91 million euros.