After signing the pact in June with Mateos, Sosa reproaches that only 50% of the planned economic objectives have been executed
The IU spokesman, Pedro Sosa, yesterday showed his “dissatisfaction” with the PSOE for the poor compliance with the pact signed in June with the mayor, Diego José Mateos, which made it possible to approve the first municipal budgets of the legislature and a modification additional budget for a global amount of 91 million euros.
