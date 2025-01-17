IU calls for “social” budgets to guarantee the survival of the Government

Izquierda Unida assumes the complexity of the legislature and believes that its “survival” is conditional on the approval of “social” General State Budgets. That is at least the thesis that the general coordinator of the training, Antonio Maíllo, will take this Saturday to the Federal Coordinator, the highest body between assemblies, which meets after a week that has once again dramatized the difficulties that the Government has to guarantee a minimum stability.

In the draft of the political report that he will present to the IU management, Maíllo believes that public accounts are one of the main challenges for the Government. He speaks, in fact, of a “complex end” to the legislature, despite the fact that there are still three years formally left for it to end if an electoral advance does not occur. And precisely the budgets, the text says, condition the survival of the Executive.

“Putting forward social budgets is essential to undertake the improvements in the living conditions of the working class that IU promotes and that conditions the survival of the Government and therefore, a sine qua non condition to face, with greater or lesser weakness, a complex end of legislature,” says Maíllo in the draft that the organization is expected to endorse next Saturday.

The IU leader also assumes that the negotiations of these budgets “involve tensions between the different political forces”, as has been seen, for example, in the difficulties that the Government had in approving the fiscal package last year, sandwiched between the interests of its partners left and right. He even recognizes that the priorities of the formation “collide” with those of other forces “necessary for the configuration of a majority in the fragmented Spanish parliament.”

Without going any further, this Wednesday Maíllo accused Junts of falling into political “infantilism” with its pressure for the Government to process a matter of trust. The leader said that Carles Puigdemont’s movement is an “absolute bluff” and asked him to decide which side they are on: whether with the majority of the Executive or with PP and Vox, who “want to put them in jail.”

Maíllo also sets the reduction of working hours as a priority. The second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has approached positions with the Economy this week to accelerate its processing. The IU leader believes that this measure faces “obstacles” that complicate its “materialization.” Among them, the resistance of employers and sectors that fear its “economic impact.”

“A measure that faces obstacles both from the business community and from more conservative sectors of the government. The lack of an adequate structure to accompany this transition, such as the creation of control and evaluation mechanisms, and the resistance of sectors that fear the economic impact of the measure, complicate its materialization,” he says in his text.

For this reason, it calls to accompany the unions in the mobilizations to pressure in favor of this measure. “We must accompany the class union organizations in the mobilizations that they will announce in the coming days to carry out this labor improvement. This organization was the only one that campaigned for this purpose more than 20 years ago demanding 35 hours a week. It is not even the proposal that we have historically defended in our organization, but it is the result of the negotiations of the investiture pact of the current legislature,” he maintains.