IU asks to add to reject the increase in military spending in negotiation for the next budgets

In full debate on the rearma of the European Union, the General Coordinator of the United Left, Antonio Maíllo, will take this weekend to the highest management body between assemblies a proposal to add to put as a red line in the negotiation of General State Budgets with the PSOE a rejection of the increase in military spending.

PSOE and Sumar try to agree on a defense policy in the face of the resistances of their partners to increase spending

In the draft of the report to which this newspaper has had access, Maíllo orders the rest of the parties of the coalition to “not yield to the pressures of [Donald] Trump or the war warm desires in which the EU can fall. ” “We cannot accept political positions that go against our principles,” says the text.

IU has been one of the voices within adding that they have defended with greater forcefulness a rejection of the increase in defense spending at a time when the EU is raising a rearme strategy. The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has already demonstrated on several occasions his intention to bring this budget to 2% of GDP in the next two years.

“We must mobilize Spanish society against the increase in the military budget, and that is a battle that is just around the corner,” says Maíllo in the report he will present to the Federal IU coordinator next Saturday. “In this context of demands of greater military expenditure, that debate in which IU and add must maintain clear positions of not giving neither to Trump’s pressures nor to the warming wishes in which the EU can fall,” will open in the next budgets, “establishes the position of Maíllo.

Sumar has discussed internally in recent days a position on military spending before the messages of Sánchez and the European Union. The parties of the coalition are discussed among the most moderate positions that represent some voices of movement to add or more Madrid or the positions of Compromís, the Comunas and the IU itself, which have strongly criticized the intentions of the socialist part of the government to strengthen military capacities.

To try to reconcile these nuances, on Monday the coalition met at a party table in which he agreed four points on the issue, among which was a uncheck regarding the increase in military spending. In a meeting of the parliamentary group on Wednesday there was also a broad consensus about this matter.

Maíllo also claims in his report one of the historical slogans of his organization, which was precisely born in the heat of the manifestations against the entry of NATO in Spain in the 80s.

“It is time to question, as we have always been doing for 39 years without tacicisms or short -term opportunisms, the presence of our NATO countries and the closure of the US military bases in Europe. It is evident that they have only led us to a loss of sovereignty in defense and foreign policy, and more wars, instability and insecurity. Dissolved the Warsaw Pact, the existence of NATO makes no sense in today’s world, it is a danger to world peace and is at the service of the US imperialism, ”says Maíllo in the text.

He also calls for the call of the International Conference for Peace, in June 2025, as opposition to the NATO Summit held in Holland in that month. “IU, together with dozens of social and political organizations of the left, pacifist organizations and study centers for peace, NGOs and social movements, is working to be a success,” he defends.

Celebrate a turning point in the organization of adding

Maíllo also takes the opportunity to celebrate the change in the operation of the coalition that has occurred in recent months, with periodic and “plural” meetings of the political space. “We attend with moderate optimism to a new stage in the space where political positions are articulated through plural meetings of all organizations,” says the IU leader.

Add says that increasing defense spending “does not guarantee” European autonomy after the meeting with Sánchez



In this sense, it highlights “the synthesis effort in the general budget documents and in the monthly meetings that are in this regard”, although it regrets the excessive institutionalism that permeates the position of the coalition. “But there has been inflection and we must reflect it even in a context of space wound that will require the bolder measures of the so far resolved,” he concludes.