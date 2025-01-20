The Secretary of Organization of IU, Eva García Sempere, has accused the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, of being the “Hitler of the 21st century” on the eve of his inauguration, in accordance with his “xenophobic, racist” and “imperialist”.

In a telematic press conference, he compared the Republican leader with Adolf Hitler, who was the leader of the Nazi movement, and denounced that he intends to do “mass deportations” of migrants in the United States.

The IU leader has warned that “we must take very seriously” Trump’s “expansionist” announcements about Mexico, Canada, Greenland and Panama, as they also show an “imperialist” agenda in the “purest American style” without “any type of of masks”.

No one is free from Trumpism

He has also reflected that no country is “free of Trumpism” and that an example in Spain is the “extreme right” of Vox, also “encouraged” by the PP.

Of course, Spain’s resistance to this wave of patriotic Trumpism has stood out with the progressive coalition government, which tries, for example, to provide care to migrant minors who arrive in the country and who are attacked by the right, since they are dedicated to “singling out the most vulnerable.”

On the other hand, he has criticized the possible alliance of PP, Vox and Junts in order to overthrow the tax on energy companies, whose continuity IU claims, and has criticized that with this decision the right once again demonstrates that “their homeland” is “money and benefits” of the privileged.

Ceasefire in Gaza: victory of the Palestinian people

Regarding the Middle East, the IU Organization Secretary welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, a “victory” for the Palestinian people despite the “media guerrilla” between Trump and the outgoing US president, Joe Biden, for trying to attribute it to him.

García Sempere has called on the Government and the entire international community to be “very vigilant” so that this ceasefire is fulfilled definitively and to put “end the genocide” in Gaza.

He has also demanded that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory be ended and the “blockade” that Israel is subjecting to the Gaza Strip, which it has branded as a “war crime”.

Finally, he has urged to put all efforts into the reconstruction of the area and bring the Hebrew prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahuand its criminal Government before international justice.