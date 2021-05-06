Two days ago Itziar Ituño (Basauri, 1974) concluded the fifth and final season of ‘La casa de papel’. The “void” that the protagonist of the most watched Spanish series in history says she feels will not last long. On May 31, the actress begins filming ‘Intimidad’, a Netflix series with Emma Suárez, Verónica Echegui and Patricia López Arnáiz, and on May 14 she opens in theaters’ Ilargi guztiak. All the moons’, Igor Legarreta’s second feature film that opens this Friday the Bilbao Fantastic Film Festival.

Shot in Basque although it will also have a Spanish version, this story set in the rural Basque Country at the end of the third Carlist war turns the popular Lisbon into a vampire ‘mother’, who saves the little protagonist (Haizea Carneros) to life condemning her to an eternal bloodlust. Legarreta signs an unusual vampire fable, which does not seek terror, but a reflection on immortality and the role of religion in a community.

-Her character of ‘mother’ saves and condemns at the same time.

– She is a mysterious woman, who lives at night. There is a Basque myth, loa ‘gauekos’, the beings of the night. “Eguna egunekoentzat eta gaua gauekoentzat, goes the saying. It was a slogan not to go out at night, because it has dangers, the beings of the night take you. This woman lives in the shadows, she doesn’t even have a name, my character was ‘woman’. She has been alive on the face of the Earth for so long, in that eternal night, that not even she herself remembers her name. At one point she feels the need to be a mother and meets a wounded bird, Amaia. And she asks him if he wants me to save her. He saves her and at the same time condemns her to live eternally in the night.

-It’s a different vampire tale.

-Yes. It is not a movie to be scary. The metaphor goes much further. The protagonists live in shadows, hiding from the world, in solitude or in small herds for support. And they transform into dark people, who feed on wars and death. History passes before their eyes and they remain there. The film talks about many things: the lack of freedom, the passage of time … My character gives the girl the gift of seeing all the moons. And lunar cycles have to do with cycles as a woman. I really like that lunar bond.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Ilargi guztiak. All moons. ‘



-In this pandemic situation that we live in, we see any movie about vampirism and contagion in a different way.

-Yes. It is quite terrible what has happened to us this last year, now the toll is happening to us and we are assimilating it at all levels: emotional, economic … I was curiously caught working on a vampire movie, which also talks about confinement , of not being able to go out into the sunlight.

-You passed the covid in March of last year.

– Yes. I told it on my Instagram because I saw that people were walking very happily. I have sequels. I have not recovered my smell one hundred percent and I have lost a lot of sight, although I do not know if it is due to the confinement or the screens.

-That hasn’t stopped you from working tirelessly.

– I have not stopped.

-There will be those who may be surprised that participating in a global success series such as ‘La casa de papel’ I work in small productions: ‘Alardea’, ‘Hil Kanpaiak’ …

-I like the stories and the characters more than the budget. And I look at who is going to tell it, in the style of the ship’s captain. I want history to shake me inside. Life has put me in a position where I can choose what to work on. I do not plan my career, I am guided by the heart and the most absolute intuition. There are no small stories, there are small budgets.

-Do you think we are going to get any lessons from this pandemic?

-I would like to believe so, but I don’t have them all with me. Before I thought so, when we went out to the balcony to applaud at eight o’clock and asked the neighbors how they were. That spirit of change that we felt then has been diluted, because we have returned to this strange new normal. But there are things that will change. People have become aware at the health level that you have to be prepared in the event of another pandemic. We walk more, we are more in nature, we pick ourselves up earlier … I have never had dinner at half past nine at night. Suddenly, we have become more homey. That scares me a little, because life is on the street, in the you to you. As we lose that, a giant depression will enter us.

Itziar Ituño in ‘Ilargi guztiak. All moons. ‘

– How is it being in the most watched Spanish series of all time?

– Imagine that you start a series for eight months and it becomes five years. It has been very exciting to close this last door and say goodbye. It has changed our lives. I look back and my stomach knots. Two days ago I said my last sentence in ‘La casa de papel’.

-Do you feel an emptiness?

– Yes. A change of cycle. I leave behind a family. Our work is nomadic.

-Hasn’t he ended up hating Lisbon?

– No way. But it is true that you have to know how to leave things at the right point so as not to tire people and not be left with the sanmbenito of always being Raquel Murillo for life. Time to fly and start doing other things.

-Have almost five million followers on Instagram. Aren’t brands entertaining you to advertise? I would win a big buck.

-I take my Instagram. Brands look for a certain profile, and they haven’t looked for me excessively. Nor do I spend my life saying no, that’s the reality. Advertising doesn’t appeal to me because my profile is very personal. Influencing people in that way, selling a product, would make me feel weird. I do not judge it, because I do not know if I am going to do it tomorrow if I have an exciting offer. People are not stupid, they follow you because they like something you have done. When you hang up something else, you don’t have the same ‘likes’. The vast majority want me to tell them things about ‘La casa de papel’.

– On May 31st, ‘Intimidad’, a new Netflix series, begins filming in Bilbao.

-It looks so good. The protagonists are women, I am a mayor politician who gets a scandal with a sex video in the purest Olvido Hormigos style and tries to defend herself from public judgment.

-And the limits of intimacy as you take them?

-Hey, I’ve experienced that every little thing you hang up makes people know where you live, they search for you on Google Earth … Preserving your privacy is increasingly difficult, walking quietly without anyone knowing where … It’s scary Where are we going. That big brother that is the internet, which allows hiding in ‘fake’ profiles, is very dangerous.