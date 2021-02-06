Gerard Piqué has been one of the great protagonists of this week for the interview he gave to DjMariio and la talk he had with Ibai Llanos. In the interview, the culé player spoke at length about assumptions arbitration aid that Real Madrid has received in recent years, leaving the great holder of “85% of the referees are from Madrid, how could they not whistle in favor?“.

This statistic about the team supported by the majority of referees was pronounced by Iturralde, referee analyst for ACE Y Sports Carousel, which has not been slow to respond to the Barcelona defender in the radio program. “I would tell Piqué not to contradict himself, either you believe in the referees or you don’t. I don’t doubt his professionalism, but following his argument …When you played for Real Zaragoza, did you let Barça win?“.

Iturralde with this reply alludes to the stage in which the player was on loan to Zaragoza by Manchester United. In that season, 06-07, The Catalan played 22 league games, starting 18 of them, including the home game against the club of his life that the hands took 1-0 with a goal from Diego Milito.