The controversy continues around the penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez in the agony batch that ended the elimination of Atleti and the classification of Real Madrid to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, this time with statements by Szymon Marciniak, referee of the derby, that the former Eduardo Iturralde has put “very quarantine”.

“I doubt that Marciniak has talked to anyone. I put it very quarantically,” said the one who was a trancilla in the First Division between 1995 and 2025 in The crossbar of chain being. “If I have spoken with Polish media and They tell me that they have tried to talk to Marciniak and have not been able to contact him“He added.

In this way it has referred to Iturralde to the statements of the Polish referee in the Arab portal Win Wincollected by the diary ACEin which the collegiate assured that No one told him that Julián Álvarez had touched the ball twicebut he saw him himself.

“It was I who informed the arbitrators of the VAR that there was a 99% probability that Álvarez twice the ball, and they checked it carefully, “he said, at the same time that he said it was”absolutely false that Mbappé told me nothing Of the two touches. “The PLOCK referee also added that he had never” faced such a situation “before” during his career, but stressed that “the players know the rules.”

UEFA also spoke on Thursday over the controversial penalty through a statement in which he attached new images of the Argentine striker launch and explained that, “although it was minimal, The player made contact with the ball with the support foot before kicking him“. An infraction collected in norm 14 of the regulation by which” the VAR had to call the referee to indicate that the goal should be canceled. “