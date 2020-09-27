An Emerson own goal earned Madrid to make it 2-2 on the scoreboard. However, the play had to be reviewed by the VAR for a possible offside by Benzema. After reviewing the play, The images showed that the Madrid forward was in a legal position, so the goal went up to the scoreboard. The knee of lateral Alex Moreno enabled the French forward at the moment of the center of Carvajal.



In 68 ‘the second controversial action took place. Benzema hit a deep ball for Jovic. The Serbian forward was going alone towards the Betic goal, but was brought down by Emerson. After reviewing the play, De Burgos Bengoetxea pointed out the foul and sent off the Betis defender. Iturralde González considers the decision of the referee to be correct: “It is a foul and red.” The direct free kick was launched by Ramos and had no consequences on the scoreboard.

The third key action reviewed by the VAR took place in minute 80. Mayoral disputes a ball with Bartra inside the area. The Betic defender falls unbalanced and ends up hitting the ball with his hand. De Burgos Bengoetxea indicated maximum penalty. Iturralde González, referee for As y la Ser has no doubt: “He hits him with his hand, it’s a penalty.” Ramos materialized it and put the 2-3 on the scoreboard.