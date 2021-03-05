Matchday 26 started with a Valencia-Villarreal in Mestalla. The duel between both teams from the Valencian Community has seen as a controversial decision by Estrada Fernandez it led the yellow team to have the opportunity to go ahead from the penalty spot.

Valencia was momentarily left with ten after Racic was injured in the 33rd minute. Two minutes later and in the play in which Villarreal put the ball into play, the controversy came. Estupiñán focused looking for the head of Gerard Moreno and in the jump between the forward and Gayà there was a hand from the Valencian captain. At the end of the play with a clearance under the sticks of Gayà himself, Estrada Fernández spoke with Gil Manzano in the VOR room before and shortly after he went to the monitor where he spent more than a minute to see the play and signal a penalty.

For Iturralde González, member of ACE Y Carousel, the referee made a mistake: “For me he hits him on the shoulder and the shoulder is no longer a hand. If he does not hit him on the shoulder it is not a penalty either because it is a jump inside the area where the Villarreal player unbalances Gayà a bit , It is not a fault because football is a contact sport, and in that unbalanced Gayà raises his arm and hits him Where does it hit him on the shoulder or arm? I don’t know, but it cannot be a clear and manifest error when Estrada It took more than half a minute to decide, that is, it was not clear to me and then I don’t know why the VAR calls it when those plays that you are seeing more than half a minute on the screen are not able to decide if it is a penalty or not “.

Gerard Moreno did not miss the maximum penalty and overtook Emery’s in Mestalla, while Gayà saw a card that will prevent him from being in the game against him I raised.

The future of the party would lead to another maximum penalty in the area of ​​the Villarreal. Moi Gómez made an entrance in which he knocked down Maxi Gómez inside the area in 82. Estrada returned to the monitor to watch the play and signal a penalty for Valencia.

The collegiate of AS and CarruseHe indicated about the play: “There is a small contact in which Maxi does more to jump and the VAR warns Estrada, but is the spirit of the VAR to warn when it is clear and manifest? Is that clear and manifest? They are questions what has to be done and if that is clear and manifest then many penalties have to be called. The contact exists and it is 50% imprudence of the defender and 50% Maxi takes it out. For me very doubtful penalty of which, for me, the VAR would not have to enter and it is the referee who has to see it on the field. Following Velasco Carballo’s instructions this Tuesday is not a VAR penalty. “

Carlos Soler was in charge of taking the penalty and putting the tie on the scoreboard before Guedes in 92 he put the final 2-1 for those of Funny.