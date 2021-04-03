Two goals disallowed against Real Madrid, a penalty claimed by Casemiro, the possible second yellow card forgiven for Bryan Gil … We review the controversial plays of Real Madrid-Eibar.

In the 5 ‘ Díaz de Mera Escuderos, at the request of his assistant, annulled a goal to Benzema for offside in the pass that the forward received from Marcelo. “It is offside. The strange thing is that he is seeing the pass, I don’t know why it comes in,” comments Iturralde González, referee for AS and SER, in the live broadcast of Carrusel Deportivo.

Five minutes later, Casemiro claimed a penalty for grabbing Rafa Soares in the area. The VAR checked the play, but upheld the decision of the main referee not to sanction the action. Iturralde considers that the referee is correct by not signaling a penalty. “Casemiro and before the first contact he goes to the ground. The Brazilian is doing that a lot this season,” explains Iturralde.

“For me it is not a penalty, they are the plays that seen on television and in slow motion seem much more than what really happens. That said, the defender who has Casemiro’s arm cannot play with the luck that he does not they whistle a penalty, because as there is such a grip, if the referee considers it insistent and prolonged in time, he gives you a penalty and you can’t say anything, “adds Iturralde.”

In minute 32 there are a stomp from Bryan Gil, who had yellow, to Casemiro: “The referee does not whistle or foul, but it is an action where he arrives very late and ends up stepping on Casemiro. Having a warning if he takes the second he would not have been able to say anything,” explains Iturralde.

Regarding Asensio’s annulled goal at the behest of the VAR in the 36th minute, Iturralde agrees with the review: “It’s offside.”