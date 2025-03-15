The overwhelming statement of Carlo Ancelotti, who has assured after the game against Villarreal that Real Madrid would not appear to the next game if his players did not have at least 72 hours of rest, he has left the question of when that meeting will take place and A ‘recourse’ by former artico Eduardo Iturralde González.

“They will not appear if they have a word”has expressed the one who was a First Division collegiate between 1995 and 2005 in Carousel Deportiv of the merengue entity.

Those of Imanol Alguacil will visit Santiago Bernabéu on April 1 at 9.30 pm to measure Real Madrid, who will receive Leganés in his stadium on Saturday, March 29 at 9:00 p.m. A schedule with which the clash would end around 11 pm, which would leave Ancelotti With 70 hours of rest.

However, LaLig would have asked the agency to delay the party for them footballers who return from the team of selections could rest and train more With the team.

The Madrid club has advanced this Saturday through its official television that the team would not play a game again if its players did not have the 72 hours of rest recommended by FIFA between one game and another, After having faced Villarreal 66 hours later of the return of Champions League against Atlético.

After the party, in which the whites have taken the 1-2 victory, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the entity’s decision: “It is the last time we played a game before 72 hours of rest. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the schedule and nothing has happened. This is the last time. “