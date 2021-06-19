With a few rare exceptions, any fan in the world would love to have Lionel Messi on their team. In turn, footballers also share the same desire

With a few rare exceptions, any fan in the world would love to have Lionel Messi on their team. In turn, footballers also share the same desire. After all, it is always better to have him as a teammate than to have the worry of facing him. An old acquaintance of Italian football joins the large group of fellow admirers of the Pulce. Juan Manuel Iturbe dreams of being able to play alongside the Barcelona champion. And he also chose the club where to make this dream come true: as reported by Olè, is the River.

EX – Iturbe, among other things, was, albeit for a very short time, a River Plate footballer. The footballer wore the Millionaros jersey for six months, in 2013 before finding (short) fortune in Europe. He made his debut at Monumental with a 1-0 win over Estudiantes and ended his six-month spell playing 17 games and scoring three goals. Enough to convince Hellas Verona to bet on him. The rest is history. It explodes in Veneto, resizes itself in Rome, disappears from the radar in Turin.

WONDER – Net of the 180 days or so spent at the River, the player remembers that period with great joy: “Playing for the River is something wonderful. Comparable to an experience in Real Madrid and Barcelona. I would have liked to have stayed a few years. more but it was not possible. Too bad because I remember those months with pleasure. Ramon Diaz wanted me, it was wonderful to wear that shirt and play at Monumental. I hope one day to be able to return and maybe to play with Messi. I know that in this moment is impossible but maybe in a few years maybe everything will change: it would be magnificent.

DREAM – A dream that seems destined to remain in the drawer. Exactly like the Iturbe card that from June 30 will be a purchasable player on a free transfer. He has not renewed with the Pumas and it is not excluded that he will leave Mexico. Iturbe does not rule out playing in South America and also explained that he had been contacted by several countries, but that he has not yet received a proposal that will satisfy him. Who knows if you don’t come from the River. After all, if the idea is to play with Messi at Momumental, it is an indispensable step for the crowning of the are.

