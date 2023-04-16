Giallo Ituma, the phone call with his friend and the attempt to warn the team

“A long phone call to a friend who then tried to contact three teammates on social media”: La Stampa tries to delve into the mysteries of Julia Ituma’s last night in Istanbul. “Between 10.30 and 11.50 on Wednesday evening, after the Champions League match lost in Istanbul, it is confirmed that Julia Ituma was on the phone with a friend, to whom she was perhaps romantically linked. A person unknown both to the mother and to the Novaravolley environment “, writes La Stampa.

“Not being able to contact Julia anymore, following the phone call the friend became alarmed. Later she would try to reach out to three of Ituma’s teammates through Instagram, but it was too late. The suicide would have occurred around 5 am “, continues La Stampa, which explains how “in the secret chats perhaps there is the key to understanding the reasons for the suicide”.

Ituma death: analogies with Giulia Albini’s ‘suicide’ in 2012

The tragic death in Istanbul of Julia Ituma brings to mind the story of Giulia Albini. It was May 29, 2012 when the body of the 30-year-old originally from the province of Verbania was found by a fishing boat at six in the morning in the Bosphorus.

The woman, who played for Volleyball Ornavasso in Serie A2 and had worked as a physiotherapist in Switzerland, had reached Istanbul and, according to the reconstruction made in record time by the Turkish authorities, after renting a car she had headed towards the bridge of Fatih Sultan Mehmet by jumping from a height of seventy meters at half past one in the night. Even then, as for Ituma, there was talk of suicide: the official motivation is the end of the extramarital love story with Lorenzo Micelli, coach of Eczacıbaşı Istanbul, who had reconnected with his wife.

The story, despite the speed with which it was liquidated by the Turks, still has dark sides. As well as that of Julia, that the Istanbul authorities seem to want to close quickly. Leaving many questions unanswered.

“This is also a strange story and I wouldn’t want the Turkish authorities to decide to close the investigation too quickly. Here too there are many oddities: we have seen the video of her last few hours where we see a girl staggering, who can hardly stand on her feet. Then, however, in the last images of her, it doesn’t look like her: she stands up decisively, enters the room and then the tragic epilogue ”. On the phone with AGI from Istanbul, Sonia Alfano, former president of the European anti-mafia commission, expresses her concern about the risk that the death of Julia Ituma will be classified as a ‘suicide for love’ as happened for Giulia Albini and the investigations will be closed with Too hurry.

“Turkey has different laws than ours and the collaboration has always been very ‘soft’, so to speak. There is no history of particular collaboration between the authorities of the two countries. I hope that this time, however, there will be maximum collaboration ”, she adds.

The Turkish police, after interrogating the roommate (who didn’t notice that Ituma had opened the window, went out onto the balcony and threw herself downstairs), the other teammates, the technical staff and the managers of Igor Gorgonzola Novara present in Istanbul, seized the player’s cell phone. “As Ituma’s mother said, the Turkish authorities cleaned Julia’s cell phone – recalls Alfano again – and I hope that now there is collaboration with the Italian authorities: let’s see if the data from her cell phone and tablet will be provided to the Italy. Our country deserves answers to all doubts, it deserves respect ”, he adds.

According to Turkish investigators, Julia had talked for a long time during the night with a boy from Novara. And it’s the same guy who in the morning, unable to contact her, had written a few private messages on Instagram to some of Ituma’s teammates, saying he was worried. However, the mystery remains about the farewell message that according to the Turkish investigators Julia would have sent to some friends during the night on the team’s chat and which the company Igor Novara has denied ever arrived. “The death of Julia Ituma like that of Giulia Albini in Italy creates despair – continues the former president of the European anti-mafia commission – both are described as strong, confident athletes. It’s hard to think that at the age of 30 a woman would kill herself for love in a country of hers, not hers. As for Julia, her parents describe her as a quiet girl who had asked for ‘a proper lunch’ for Easter. Well: what happened? What was she told? What was in that cell phone? I believe that the Turkish authorities must collaborate for the girl’s family and for our country that she deserves respect ”, concludes Sonia Alfano.

