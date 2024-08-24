In a match broadcast by TV BrazilItuano defeated Goiás 1-0 at the Estádio Municipal Doutor Novelli Junior, in Itu, to gain strength in the fight to escape the Z4 (relegation zone) of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the victory, Galo de Itu reached 22 points, in 17th place, just two behind CRB, the first team outside the Z4 and which visits Chapecoense in the 23rd round. Esmeraldino remains with 32 points, in 7th place.

Ituano’s victory was secured in the 7th minute of the first half, when striker Bruno Xavier arrived with a sliding tackle to beat goalkeeper Tadeu after a good play by Guilherme Lazaroni.



