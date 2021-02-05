Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba returned to the road to victories by beating Ajman 1/2 in the last seconds of the meeting that brought the two teams together at Etihad Kalba Stadium in the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League, after fasting about winning three rounds. The “Tigers” also repeated the scene of victory over Ajman in the first round and scorer Bennel Malaba, who scored the winning goal in the first leg.

Kalba advanced through Majid Rashid Sultan in the 73rd minute and Adel to Ajman, the Brazilian Gardel in the 83rd minute, “his second goal since his transfer to Ajman in the winter transfers”, before Malaba intervened to break the fight, scoring the winning goal in the last minutes and through the penalty kick.

With the precious victory, Ittihad Kalbad raised its score to point 22 and approached the center of the table, while Ajman forced a stop at the Tigers Gate after two victories over Fujairah and Al Dhafra, following the many adjustments in its ranks during the “winter Mercato” period, to stop its score at 9 points.

Da Silva: We did not show our real level, the important thing is the three points

The Uruguayan Jorge Dasilva, coach of the Kalba Federation, stressed the importance of his team’s victory over Ajman after a series of negative results in the past three rounds, saying: The victory is serious in its time as important matches await us in the coming period, and we had to advance further in the ranking table after stopping the last rounds Especially since victories take pressure off the players.

Da Silva pointed out that the team did not present its true level during the match, despite the victory, but the three points will be a good motivation for the team before the upcoming benefits, and we should always offer the best because we have become one of the good teams in the middle of the table.

Ayman al-Ramadi: We were the best party in the meeting

Ajman coach Ayman al-Ramadi criticized the referee’s decision to count a penalty kick in favor of the Kalba Federation, and resorting to video technology to calculate it, despite the fact that the game is a joint ball, praising at the same time the performance of its combat players in the meeting despite the defeat. Many opportunities against a competitor who is good, offers great levels and is one of the strongest teams.

He added: We have to start again by preparing well for the upcoming matches, and continuing to awaken in the coming period, in a way that guarantees us that the next will be better.