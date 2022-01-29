Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Ittihad Kalba ranked fifth in the Football League Cup, with a 1-1 draw against its host Al Nasr, at Al Maktoum Stadium, in the second round, in the race to determine the places from the “fifth” to “eighth”.

Ahmed Jeshak scored the priority goal for the “Tigers” in the 26th minute, taking advantage of a free kick, and Ali Ahmed Eid equalized for “Al-Ameed” in the 94th minute, translating the pass of the “substitute” Abdullah Nasser from the left side, to raise the Kalba Union score to 4 points, In fifth place, taking advantage of its victory in the last round against Al Wasl 1-0, compared to a point for “Blue”, who ranked eighth.

On the other hand, Al Wasl achieved its first victory in determining the positions, at the expense of its guest Ajman 4-0, at Zabeel Stadium, to reap the “Emperor” first three points, after losing in the last round, while the balance of “Orange” remained with the same number of points.

The “Al-Asfar” quartet scored, Muhammad Abdul Rahman in the 11th minute, Abdullah Khamis in the 52nd minute, the “Al-Budalan” Ghanem Ahmed in the 74th minute, and Jefferson in the 61st minute.