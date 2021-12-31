Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Ittihad Kalba won the “full points” against Khorfakkan in the “East Coast Derby”, with a goal scored by defender Omar Al-Khadim in the 42nd minute of the match between the two teams today, “Friday”, in the “12th round” of the ADNOC Professional Football League.

“Tigers” jumped to sixth place with “18 points”, equal to Al-Nasr, and “Al-Nour” remained at “15 points” in ninth place.

The match witnessed the expulsion of the Brazilian Douglas Khorfakkan striker, for obtaining a second warning in the 22nd minute.

Omar Al-Khadim opened the scoring for the Tigers in the 42nd minute, taking advantage of a cross from the Hungarian Varga, to net Khorfakkan, who tried to return to the match, but he did not succeed in that, until the referee blew the whistle at the end of the match.