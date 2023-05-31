The Spanish actress and screenwriter Itsaso Arana will compete for the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary film festival, which is held from June 30 to July 8, where she presents the intimate drama “The girls are fine”, her debut as a director.

This first film by Arana, actually a summer tale, is a “light film peppered with sophisticated dialogue”, Karel Och, program director of the competition, said today in Prague, presenting the eleven feature films in the Main Section.

The director has had the support of the production company Los Ilusos, by director Jonás Trueba, with whom Arana has collaborated a lot, as in the last edition of Karlovy Vary, where she competed with another intimate drama: “You have to come see her”.

The film tells of a meeting of a group of women who meet for a summer week, in an old 17th century mill located in Nistal de la Vega (León), to rehearse a play, an occasion that serves to talk about everything: friendship, acting, love, orphanhood and death.

In that main competition of the 57th edition of Karlovy Vary there will be works from Canada, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, USA, Sweden, Italy, Georgia and Iran, while the Chinese feature film will be missing, due to political reasons.

“The Chinese authorities have intervened at the last minute by banning their films on the Czech market,” explained Och, who attributed this measure by Beijing to the “worsening of relations” between the two countries.

Regarding Russian films, in a contest that has traditionally been a showcase for that country’s cinema, not many will pass either, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Och noted that the festival considers it “unacceptable to show films supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture.”

In Karlovy Vary this year the Crystal Globe will be awarded to New Zealand actor Russell Crowe for his outstanding artistic contribution to the world of cinema.

Itsaso Arana Instagram Photo

