ITsART: the newly installed Board of Directors appoints Guido Casali as Chief Executive Officer and Content Director

Guido Casali is the new CEO and Content director of ITsART, the Italian culture platform launched in June this year with the aim of becoming “the Netflix of culture”. The appointment took place on Friday 1 October 2021, when the Board of Directors also appointed Giorgio Tacchia as President.

Casali was indicated by CDP, 51% majority shareholder of ITsART, while Tacchia is an expression of the technological partner Chili Spa, 49% shareholder of the streaming platform promoted by MiC to distribute Italian art and culture around the world.

Guido Casali, manager and established professional in the cultural field, graduated in Law, he began working in the production of documentaries and animation. In 2004 he arrived as Channel Manager of Classica, the channel distributed by Sky dedicated to classical music, opera and ballet. In 2010 he arrives at Sky Italia, first in the Third Parties Channels area. Also for Sky, he takes care of the launch of Sky Arte, where, until 2020, he holds the role of programming Manager and Commissioning Editor. Casali founded Il Cinemino di Milano together with some partners. In 2020 he is called to collaborate as an Expert with Creative Europe – Media Program at the European Commission. Also from 2020 he works for Nexo Digital until the launch of the platform where he holds the role of Director.

In ITsART he will also be responsible for the editorial line and supervision of the strategy of the contents released on the platform to achieve the objectives of the group and the company.

Giano Biagini, general manager of CHILI, called by the partners for his experience in starting complex projects to fill the role of first CEO and lead the corporate, technical, and commercial start-up, will return to full time his role in CHILI as planned . Biagini, supported during the initial phase by Antonio Garelli (CDP) as chairman, who will remain on the board as director due to the change in governance, he leaves Casali with a structured and well-started project in extremely short times, with respect to which the shareholders express full satisfaction.

Biagini declared “We welcome Guido, we leave in his hands an advanced project, of great quality and potential. In a few months we were able to make the service fully operational, distributing with different business models and integrating with numerous technical counterparts, connected devices and smart TVs, ready to scale internationally. We have contracted over 100 of the main cultural institutions in the country, bringing many exclusive high quality contents and events, live and on demand, to the platform ”.

And Biagini adds: “I thank all the cultural institutions that are collaborating with us and the over sixty people who worked on the project, an extraordinary team that managed to reach an ambitious technical and commercial goal in record time, following the best practices in structuring of the company, of commercial agreements, in the protection of the rights of all those involved in the production chain. I will give Guido Casali all the support necessary to better manage the growth plan for the coming months, starting with the imminent expansion of the offer in all the countries of the European Union, scheduled for October, and the distribution of a full-bodied autumnal events schedule “.

Casali, ITsART’s next CEO said: “I am very happy to be able to put my experience at the disposal of a project that has great potential in Italy and abroad and which aligns the on demand proposal with the new fruition models. I thank Giano Biagini, the partners and the whole ITsART team for the work done so far. The next few months will be dedicated to further increasing the quantity and variety of content with research, investigation and comparison work. The goal is also to start developing new formats that tell Italy through its cultural, artistic and human heritage by dialoguing and collaborating with all those who work in a territory that is unique in the world “.