Different life circumstances make many start to believe that the love of a couple or of friends does not exist, however, two elderly women they rocked the internet out of loyalty, after showing that although time passes, they are best friends.

In a tender video, he exploded the TikTok digital platform in positive reactions, after showing two grannies that they were walking, but, the reason why they continue to frequent each other, caused nostalgia in many and made more than one believe in true affection, because they even labeled their special people.

The viral case circulating on the internet was disseminated by the ‘@joelillescas’ account on the social network originating in China where she recounted the act of love that friends do, because even though the years go by, they keep the promise to meet, to go to eat together.

Joel, the grandson of one of the protagonists of the story that captivated netizens, placed the description next to the viral video: “Every day my grandmother goes to look for her friend María to go eat together”.

While in the clip, the women are seen walking through the streets of where they live, since they usually meet to enjoy a moment, for this reason, given their enthusiasm and seeing that they were being recorded, they smiled at the camera.

Netizens, seeing the women who make their effort to strengthen the relationship, by sharing moments together, let them see that there is hope that true and eternal friendship exists.