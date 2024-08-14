This August 14, 2024, Nayib Bukelepresident of El Salvador, made a publication on his X account, which would be addressed to the president Nicolas Madurowho is in a feud with tycoon Elon Musk.

In fact, the clashes between the Maduro and Musk They began when the businessman did not recognize the leader of the Chavista regime as the president of Venezuela and denounced alleged electoral fraud.

Since then, both of them have been involved in a strong exchange of insults and messages, including words like: ‘clown’, ‘archenemy of the country’ and ‘donkey’. Even, Nicolás Maduro challenged the tycoon to a fight.

“Elon Musk, whoever messes with me, gets killed! (…) Do you want a fight? I’m not afraid of you! Wherever you want, in the neighborhoods… If you want, I want it!” he snapped, after elevating Musk to the category of “our new arch-enemy.”

Musk replied: “If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela; if he wins, I’ll treat him to a free trip to Mars,” an allusion to his rocket company Space X.

The fight escalated to such a point that the Venezuelan president ordered on Thursday, August 8, to remove the social network Xformerly known as Twitter, for a period of 10 days, so that the company, owned by South African tycoon Elon Musk, can present “documents” to the country’s authorities.

The mocking post that would be directed at Maduro

In light of Maduro’s statements against Elon Musk, Internet users have stated that the president of Venezuela does not pronounce the name of the tycoon correctly and, apparently, Nayib Bukele also believes this, since his most recent publication would show this..

It’s your fault Ilon Motts

‘It’s your fault Ilon Motts‘ wrote the president of El Salvador, who at the time also did not recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential electionswhich took place on July 28, 2024.

“What we saw in Venezuela has no other name than fraud. An ‘election’ where the official result has no relation to reality. Something obvious to anyone,” Bukele said on his X account.

He even said that he would not reestablish relations with Venezuela until “real elections” were held.

“We will not reopen them until their people can choose their leaders in real elections,” Bukele concluded.

