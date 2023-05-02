Kiev and Moscow deny: there are no Vatican missions for peace

Fly and Kiev I am unaware of a Vatican peacekeeping mission to solve the war. For the Ukrainian side, the denial came from an exponent close to the presidential office on CNN, as reported by the site Agi.it. “President Zelensky did not agree to such discussions on behalf of Ukraine. If any talks, they are happening without our knowledge or without our blessing,” he stressed.

For his part, the Russian spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that the Kremlin is unaware of the Vatican mission that Pope Francis has announced to reporters. “No. Nothing is known,” he said in response to a specific question. Pope Francis in recent days, returning from Budapest, had referred to a mission of the Holy See to end the war in Ukraine, but without giving details

The White House reports that 100,000 Russians have died or been injured in Ukraine in 5 months

